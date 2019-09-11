PADUCAH — For the second night in a row, the Calloway County Lady Laker volleyball team swept their opposing team. The Lady Lakers traveled to Trigg County and beat the Lady Wildcats 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-10) on Tuesday night.
Maggie Fraher had a whopping 19 aces, 12 digs and 5 kills. In the last set, Fraher served to get the Lady Lakers ahead 18-0.
Adison Hicks ended the night with 6 kills, and Kamden Underwood had 10 digs against the Lady Wildcats.
Head coach for the Lady Lakers, Lindsey Jones, is impressed with her team’s performance. Monday night, even though Calloway had won, Jones didn’t think her girls played to their full potential.
The Lady Lakers exhibited much improvement on Tuesday. Jones said hits and serve receives were exceptionally better.
The Lady Lakers will play again at Livingston Central on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.