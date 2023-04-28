PALMA — The road to a soccer tournament championship is never easy, especially when every team is looking to hand a team that won the regular season title its first loss of the season.
However, the Calloway County Middle School Lady Lakers held onto perfection a little longer this week, capturing the 2nd District Tournament title at North Marshall Middle School. This marks the first time since 2016 for Calloway to win the tourney and, as a bonus, this locks the Lady Lakers into a spot in the Region 1 Tournament.
The Lady Lakers started their run to the 4th District title in a semifinal matchup Tuesday with Mayfield in which Raylee McClure picked up a hat trick (three goals) and Karlyn Provine and Addison Jennings added two more goals for the final 5-0 win. Finley Lencki and McClure assisted on the goals that night, with the defense holding strong with another shut out with Kayln Capps in goal.
Wednesday night’s championship game with host North Marshall was an epic back-and-forth battle of defense with neither team willing to budge. Finally, in the 53rd minute of the match, Lencki connected on a pass with a streaking McClure on the sideline, which McClure buried in the back of the net for the final 1-0 score. This game secured the Lady Laker defense its 12th shutout in 14 games this season.
The regional starts on Monday night at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray as the Lady Lakers will face Paducah Middle, the runner-up from the 1st District, at 5:30. The championship match is scheduled for 5:30 Wednesday night.
