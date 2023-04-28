Calloway district champs

Members of the Calloway County Middle School Lady Lakers soccer team show their "No. 1" signs as they display the trophy they won Wednesday night as champions of the 2nd District Tournament at Palma. The Lady Lakers remained undefeated by edging host North Marshall, 1-0.

 Rick Hokans/ For the Ledger

PALMA — The road to a soccer tournament championship is never easy, especially when every team is looking to hand a team that won the regular season title its first loss of the season. 

However, the Calloway County Middle School Lady Lakers held onto perfection a little longer this week, capturing the 2nd District Tournament title at North Marshall Middle School. This marks the first time since 2016 for Calloway to win the tourney and, as a bonus, this locks the Lady Lakers into a spot in the Region 1 Tournament. 

