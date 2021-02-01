HOPKINSVILLE — The Calloway County Lady Lakers returned to action Friday as they made the trip to Hopkinsville to take on the Christian County Lady Colonels. Calloway was looking to extend its winning streak to five games and the guard tandem of Skylar Waller and Elle Carson made sure their team met the challenge, combining for 42 points and 21 rebounds in leading the Lady Lakers to a 54-45 victory.
Waller finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds, while Carson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“Super proud of how our kids handled themselves tonight on the road at Christian County,” Calloway Head Coach Waller said. “It was a very physical game and our kids had no quit tonight. We did what we had to do down the stretch. Skylar and Elle really battled on the boards.”
Calloway jumped to an early 8-2 lead and Waller and Carson closed the first quarter with seven straight points. Waller scored 11 points in the opening quarter as she buried a long three-point shot as the quarter ended for a 17-9 lead.
Calloway pushed the lead to 12 points early in the second quarter, but the Lady Colonels cut the lead to three points with 25 seconds left in the half as Serenity Shemwell powered her way to the basket for a bucket.
After a Carson free-throw moved the lead back to 31-27, the Lady Lakers came up with a defensive stop and Waller attacked the basket aggressively, drawing contact with eight-tenths of a second left on the clock. After she sank both free throws, Christian inbounded the ball and Waller quickly doubled back to intercept the inbounds pass and bury her second buzzer-beater of the game to give Calloway County a 35-27 halftime lead.
Christian opened the final quarter on a 7-2 scoring run to pull within one point with five minutes left. Over the final five minutes, Coach Waller’s team would hold the Lady Colonels to just two points. The Lady Lakers steadily increased their lead with an 11-2 scoring run to close out a hard-fought road victory.
