MURRAY — After a night like last night when the Lady Lakers dominated the tactful McCracken County Mustangs 54-47, it’s easy to forget that Calloway only has one senior on the court.
But that one senior is more than enough. Murray State Commit Charlee Settle averages 20 points a game for the Lady Lakers, and yesterday was no different. Even with a strong press from the Lady Mustangs, Settle was able to collect her 20. She also had a colossal 17 rebounds for a double-double.
What’s even more impressive is that this has grown to become the norm for Settle. First she broke Calloway’s record for career rebounds and then she broke the points record. Now, she’s on her way to break the regional points record.
Before the game, the Lady Lakers had the opportunity to recognize Settle as well as one other senior — the treasured Ellie Jackson, or as her team calls her ‘EJ.’
Jackson has been ineligible to play for the Lady Lakers this season due to an ACL injury, but she has been supporting ‘her girls’ non-stop all season long.
“EJ is a vocal leader for us,” Lady Laker head coach Valerie Waller said. “At the CFSB Center the other night against Murray, I don’t know how many times I heard her jump off the bench and yell and scream at her teammates. People don’t realize it, but it makes a big difference for the kids on the floor. It also gets the kids on the bench involved in the game. It’s just huge for our kids and our program. It makes a lot bigger difference than my words can ever express. It’s hard to explain unless you’re a part of that.”
The absence of Jackson on the court makes Settle that much more valuable to Calloway.
“It showed tonight when she got in foul trouble and we had to go small,” Waller said. “6’2”, you can’t really teach that. When somebody is putting as much pressure as they are up front, it makes it kind of difficult to relieve that pressure, but I thought our kids did a good job of handling and getting through that situation. We do have a lot of young kids, but the nice thing about this year has been having Charlee there to help and junior Elle Carson.”
While Carson isn’t a senior, she is the only other Lady Laker with past-varsity experience. Carson was indispensable against the Lady Mustangs. She totaled 17 points and eight rebounds and was also a defensive monster. Carson was assigned the leading offensive player from McCracken County: freshman Destiny Thomas, who averages 15 points a game.
“Elle Carson’s defense tonight was amazing,” Waller said. “She’s legit 5’4” playing against a 6’2” kid, and she more than held her own. Elle’s just a hard worker. She has a huge heart, and she’ll do anything you ask her to do. She was excited about the opportunity to guard Destiny, and you’ve got to love a kid like that, and she more than rose to that occasion.”
In addition to prepping the Lady Lakers for district tournament time, Settle and Carson have developed their teammates in a way that can be seen on the court and should carry over to next season.
One of the best instances of improvement was seen last night.
“We had 25 turnovers the last time we played McCracken, and when I watched that video from the beginning of the year, and to be honest, it was hard to watch,” Waller said. “There are so many things about our team that have improved. That’s what basketball is all about, seeing kids grow and giving them the opportunities to progress. This group of young ladies has improved a lot. That’s where we want to be at this point of the season.”
