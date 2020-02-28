BENTON--Heading into the district championship against Marshall, the Calloway County girls’ basketball team had three goals: take the lead early on, limit turnovers, and spread the offense.
The team achieved the first goal when they entered halftime up 25-19, but by the end of the night, they had handed the ball over to the Lady Marshalls 27 times. As a result, Marshall County won the game 56-45 and earned the championship title.
The first quarter was back and forth until sophomore Adison Hicks shot a three that put Calloway up 6-5. Another three from seventh-grader Skylar Waller and eight points from Charlee Settle brought the Lady Lakers up 14-11 at the end of the first.
Calloway extended the lead to 25-19 after Elle Carson ended the second quarter with a smooth three-point shot. Everyone seemed to be making shots as the team entered half time with 47 percent accuracy on field goals and 57 percent on three-point shots. They had held the Lady Marshalls to 33 percent from the field and 25 percent from the three-point line.
But Marshall slowly crept back up in the third quarter and tied the game at 30 and then again at 32.
That's when Lady Marshall Halle Langhi hit a two-pointer that took the lead for her team at 34-32 and changed the momentum of the game. Calloway never did see the lead again.
“In the third quarter, our momentum changed,” head coach Valerie Waller said. “We had some turnovers. We missed some shots. They hit some shots, and they got some run-outs because of our turnovers.”
The Lady Lakers had 18 turnovers in the second half alone. They also had some trouble sinking free throws.
“We missed free throws,” Waller said. “We missed 11 free throws. That was crucial I felt like in the game. Two of the big things that were crucial in the game were just our turnovers and our free throws.”
And as far as spreading the offense, Calloway had five athletes score, but Settle was the only Lady Laker to score in double digits. She had a double-double with 23 points and 21 rebounds. No one else had more than six points from Calloway, and the next rebound contributor was Skylar Waller with five.
Marshall had only three athletes score, but all three shot in double digits. Jada Driver led with 22. Cayson Conner had 16, and Langhi totaled 12. Langhi had the only double-double for the Lady Marshals with ten rebounds.
“We’ve got to have more offensive production, and we didn’t have that,” Waller said. “We struggled with that the last time we played them. It was better this time than it was last time, but for us to be able to win, we’ve got to have at least three kids in double digits.”
The Lady Lakers will compete again next week in the regional tournament.
“We see who we draw on Saturday, and we’ll make a game plan and go from there.”
