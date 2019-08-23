HICKMAN —The Calloway County Lady Lakers volleyball team took a trip to face the Hickman County Lady Falcons and came home with a hard fought five set loss 2-3 (25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-27, 14-16)
After two sets the Lady Lakers held the big advantage but the Lady Falcons battled back and took the next three sets.
Calloway County was led by Adison Hicks with 13 kills and three blocks.
Ellie Jackson had 11 kills and three blocks. Maggie had 21 assists and 35 digs with six service aces. Kylie Stallings finished with 30 digs.
The Lady Lakers play Fulton County next at home on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.
