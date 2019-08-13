The Lady Lakers took the show on the road for their season opener Monday night and defeated University Heights Academy 3-1.
Elle Carson scored the first goal of the season off an assist from Zoe Stom in the 17th minute.
Stom then found the back of the net herself in the 36th minute with an assist to Anna Hill.
A couple of minutes later Stom scored again, this time assisted by Carson.
UHA scored their lone goal in the second half.
Head coach Jeremy Stom said they controlled most of the game and hit the cross bar multiple times and two point blank shots.
“It probably should have been five or six to one,” Stom said. “It was a great way to start the season and I am proud of how the girls competed tonight in the heat.
Meanwhile the boys of CAlloway County were on the road playing Madisonville-North Hopkins and lost 4-0.
The Maroons outshot the Lakers 12-8 and earned seven corner kicks to the Lakers five.
The Lady Lakers are back in action Saturday against Madisonville-North Hopkins.
The boys play Thursday against McCracken County.
