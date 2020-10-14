MURRAY — The Calloway Lady Lakers volleyball squad came to Taylor Gymnasium on a two-game losing streak and with a 2-5 record on the season, but left with an emotional victory over archrival Murray High Tuesday evening. The Lakers (3-5) pulled the upset with a 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19), come from behind effort that was looking bleak at the start.
The Tigers (7-9) jumped out early and never trailed in the opener, leading by as much as eight points in the set, and holding off a late rally by Calloway and won 25-22. Led by the play of junior setter Erin Faulkner, the Tigers took control of the contest.
The 2nd set was when Calloway turned it on. The Lakers took an impressive 19-6 lead that seemed to fire them up more every time the ball hit the floor in their favor. Laker junior outside-hitter Adison Hicks finished the 2nd set with an exclamation point, game-winning kill from the visitors’ side of the court.
“Last week my team was just kind of all over the place so we hadn’t had a game in a while, and I think we just kind of had to get back together in play mode,” said Laker head coach Lindsey Jones. “This is our first game in a whole week so we were kind of out of it a little bit and then once we got together and we realized okay we’ve got to pick it up. We really came together and got it working.”
Calloway led most of the 3rd and 4th sets as Murray seemed to be playing not to lose and only managing a one or two-point lead a couple of times, with the Lakers pulling away in both of the final sets with the towering play of sophomore middle-hitter Gracie Friedrich at the net.
Hicks led the Lakers with 15 kills and senior setter Maggie Fraher and sophomore rightside-hitter Lillie Thorn contributing six and five kills, respectively. Junior defensive specialist Kamden Underwood was “crucial at the serve line with 3 aces,” according to Jones.
The Lakers finish the regular season Thursday night at home against Hickman County at 6:00 p.m. and Murray wraps it up on the road against Crittenden County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, as well.
