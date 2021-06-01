Calloway 3, Murray 0
MURRAY—In the rubber match between Calloway and Murray this season Calloway came away with the 3-0 win behind Izzy Housden’s seven strikeout game on Saturday. Housden and Murray pitcher Kylie Chapman held each team’s offense in check early on.
“We were excited to play softball this season after having our season taken away from us last year, Murray Head Coach Kim Pidcock said. “ We have had the best dynamic group that we have had in a long time. We didn’t have a bunch of drama. Overall, I think we worked well together and we were really coming together at the end of the season. It’s just sad that the season is over.”
Through three innings neither school could get much going and the bases did not have many runners through three innings.
In the top of the fourth, Adison Hicks started off the inning when she was hit by a pitch.
Paige Kramer moved Hicks over with a sacrifice bunt.
Emerson Grogan got the Lady Lakers on the board with a fly out to deep center that scored Hicks after she stole third earlier in the at bat.
Murray was unable to respond in the bottom of the inning and after four complete innings Calloway led 1-0.
The Lady Lakers added two runs in the top of the sixth on two home runs to left field off the bats of KB Stallings and Hicks.
Going into the seventh the Lady Lakers led, 3-0.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Murray had a runner in scoring position on a Makenzie Turley double with one out.
Housden got two fly outs after the double to end the game for the Lady Lakers.
Sydney Wyatt, Turley and Victoria Burton were the three Murray Lady Tigers to get a hit in the game.
Chapman took the loss for Murray. She recorded three runs on three hits and had three strikeouts in the game.
Housden for the Lady Lakers recorded three hits, no runs and seven strikeouts in the win.
Calloway 7, Marshall County 5
A late game surge pushed the Calloway Lady Lakers to the District Four championship with a 7-5 win over the Marshall County Lady Marshals on Monday.
“The biggest thing is that it proves that we’re one of the top teams in the region, “ Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant said. “We’re not just a 2A team and we’re not just from Western Kentucky we are one of the best teams on this side of the state and they have proved it over and over. I think a lot of people are now thinking that we are a hard team to play and that we’re going to give everybody a good game.
Paige Kramer was the Lady Lakers first base runner of the game when she was hit by a pitch with one out. Calloway couldn’t get Kramer home after two quick outs afterwards to end the top half of the inning.
Calloway held Marshall to no runs in the bottom of the first. The defense held strong and got two pop flies in foul territory to get the final two outs.
Reese Settle in the top of the second drew a walk to open the inning. KB Stallings hit a home run in the same spot as Saturday in left field to give the lead to Calloway, 2-0.
Adison Hicks hit a RBI triple after Bailee Grogan hit a single. Grogan scored on the triple and Hicks was called out at home after attempting to take home. Going into the bottom of the second the Lady Lakers lead 3-0. Both pitchers got through the third with no damage.
In the bottom of the fourth Calloway made a pitching change. Izzy Housden went out for senior Caitlyn Powers.
Presley Jezik hit a two-run RBI triple to cut the lead to 3-2.
Riley Piercefield lined out but scored a run for the Lady Marshals to tie the game at 3-3 after four innings.
Hicks drew a walk. Emerson Grogan hit an RBI single on a line drive to give Calloway the lead, 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth.
The Lady Marshals loaded the bases with no outs. Jezik hit an RBI single to tie the game at 4. Powers then walked a batter with the bases loaded to give the Lady Marshals the 5-4 lead.
Calloway responded with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth with one out.
Hicks hit a two-run RBI double that scored Reese Settle and Stallings to give the Lady Lakers the 6-5 lead.
The Lady Lakers added to the lead on a Kramer sacrifice fly to give Calloway a 7-5 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Marshals came into the bottom of the seventh down three. The crowd and dug outs were as loud as they had been all game.
Housden got one quick ground out on one pitch.
Housden got a second ground out to bring the Calloway Lady Lakers one out away from the district title.
The Lady Lakers got another ground out to give them the title. “We knew we could be anybody,” Hicks said. “We had to beat very highly ranked teams in the state in the 2A tournament so once we beat them we knew we could come out and be anybody so it was nice to get that confidence boost, winning that to come out and then play this.” n
