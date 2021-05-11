MURRAY—The Calloway Lady Lakers avenged their 2-1 loss to Murray with a 4-1 win on Monday night.
“Even though they’re from the same hometown you just have to come out with a perspective that you don’t know who they are,” K.B. Stallings said. “Sometimes they come out with this perspective that, we want to win because the rivalry but you can’t really come out like that because if you come out like that,It gets too much in your head, but if you change your perspective and come out like you act like you don’t know who they are I think it’s it’ll be such a better game but the rivalry’s still there the competition’s still there the competitiveness it’s just it’s a really good game anytime we play them so that’s just it’s really important to me just to be able to say that we beat Murray.”
Calloway got things going early on an Izzy Housden RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Lakers didn’t stop the two out rally on a long two out 2-run home run by Emerson Grogan.
After the first inning the Lady Lakers led 3-0.
Housden in the top of the second kept the momentum going with a 1-2-3 inning.
Calloway added to their lead in the bottom of the second on a wild pitch that scored Preslee Phillips.
After the second the Lady Lakers extended the lead 4-0.
Housden continued pitching well and got through the top of the third with no runs.
“We were too anxious,” Murray coach Kim Pidcock said. “We were not waiting on the ball and that would lead to more strikeouts or pop-ups because we just weren’t waiting for the pitches to come to us.”
Kylie Chapman started to settle in in the bottom of the inning.
Chapman was able to get out of the inning with the bases loaded on a strikeout.
The ball was falling in Calloways favor.
Hicks hit a bunt that died on the line and was called an infield single.
“Adison Hicks bunt down the line, that was crazy, it stayed in,” Emerson Grogan said. “It was spinning like crazy and just the little things even if it wasn’t the best hit it still makes a difference.”
Murray got a rare base runner on a long double by Layne Latimore.
The Lady Tigers got their first run of the game on an error that scored Latimore.
Calloway struggled in the bottom of the fifth on the bases and could not get a run across to extend the lead that kept the game in reach for the Lady Tigers.
Through six innings Housden had only given up one hit with a 4-1 lead.
Calloway was riding the momentum in the sixth inning.
Phillips hit a bunt that just stopped in front of the plate to get Reese Settle from first to third on a sacrifice.
Murray was down to their final three outs.
Housden was able to get the final three outs of the game to give the Lady Lakers the win. n
