MURRAY — It was a lackadaisical approach last night for the Calloway County Lady Laker volleyball team. They didn’t have near the amount of aggression and determination they are capable of showcasing when they played against Fulton City last night, especially considering it was the team’s last game at home for the season.
The Lady Lakers came onto the court relaxed and looked like there were going through the motions early on.
This allowed Fulton City to stay neck-and-neck with the Lady Lakers in the first set with a score of 9-8.
It wasn’t until Lady Laker Maggie Fraher started serving that Calloway was able to pull away with a seven-point run and show their dominance over the Lady Bulldogs who have a losing season record of 8-14.
Calloway was able to get the win but without playing to their full potential. They swept Fulton City in two sets, winning 2-0 (25-16, 25-13).
While head coach Lindsey Jones is glad her team could get one last win before the postseason, she also knows that how the team performed last night won’t fly on Monday when the Lady Lakers play their first district tournament game against the Marshall County Lady Marshals, who hold a season record of 18-14.
“I think we played to their level, and I think that’s very common for us,” Jones said. “When we play a good team, we play well. When we play a not-so-competitive team, we slack off, and we make errors because we feel like we can. We don’t talk. We don’t move our feet. If we play anywhere near like this when we play Marshall, it’ll be a whole different game. We’ll get murdered.”
Even with impressive stats like Fraher’s seven aces, seven digs, and four kills or Adison Hicks’ eight kills and seven digs, last night’s efforts will not be enough on Monday.
“There’s really no comparison. We cannot play how we played tonight,” Jones said. “There’s no comparison between that team and Marshall. We’re glad we ended with a win, but we’re just trying to get prepared for Monday, and we’re really hopeful that we can pull out a win then too.”
Even though the scoreboard didn’t show it, Jones said that the Lady Lakers had a close match against the Lady Marshals when they traveled to Marshall County in mid-September. The Lady Lakers were swept 3-0, but the sets were tight.
“We’ve been working on some new things that are going to help us with Marshall, but we’ve got a lot of practicing to do before then,” Jones said. “We’re going to practice all weekend and hope for the best. We’ve been close to Marshall. We’ve not won a set, but we’ve been so close every time that we really feel like if we play to our potential, work on some things that we did wrong against them, it’s so doable to win, and that’s what we’re hoping for.”
The two teams will face off next Monday at Christian Fellowship at 7:30 p.m.
