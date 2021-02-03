Lady Marshals too much for Tigers

MURRAY – The Murray High Lady Tigers’ hopes of ending their two-game losing streak to the Lady Marshals of Marshall County ended quickly after falling behind early and eventually losing 71-21 in a key Fourth District game in Taylor Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Behind senior forward Sophie Galloway’s 20 points and seven rebounds, the Tigers (5-3) were not able to overcome the Marshals’ length, athleticism and ferocious full-court pressure, committing 18 turnovers. Marshall County (9-1) limited the Tigers to just one field goal in the 1st quarter and won the opening period 13-4. Tiger sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity recorded the Tigers’ only basket in the period.
The Marshals held Murray to 5-of-13 shooting from the floor and 0-for-6 from behind the three-point line in the first half, and the Tigers managed a little more offense in the second period. Sophomore guard Riley Campbell drained a 10-foot jumper from just left of the lane off a feed from the post by Daughrity, senior guard and leading-scorer Angela Gierhart’s only field goal of the half and a hook shot by senior point guard Makenzie Turley had the Tigers heading into the locker room trailing 34-13. Marshall County’s full court press and pressure defense forced the Tigers into seven turnovers in the first half. Marshall County junior forward Jada Driver’s 10 points on 3-for-3 shooting led the Marshalls early.
The second half was more of the same, as the Marshals continued pulling further and further away as Galloway put on a clinic in the paint scoring 16 of her 20 points in the lane. She finished 9-of-14 for the game.
“We talked about how it was going to take an extraordinary effort on our part to make this a competitive game,” said Murray Head Coach Tom Foust. “In the first half we were fighting a lot, but Marshall County is one of the best teams in the state. We knew that going in and we fought them pretty hard early on. We just made too many miscues on defense, losing shooters going under screens we weren’t supposed to. I thought we had to have a little but better effort, especially in the second half.”
For the Tigers, Gierhart finished with nine points, Daughrity had seven, Campbell totaled three and Turley contributed two.
