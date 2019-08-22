MURRAY —After winning four straight OVC regular season championships, the Murray State women’s soccer team is reloaded and ready for a run at the fifth in a row, already being selected as the preseason favorite to do just that.
Headed into the season, they have an extremely potent offense and plenty of returners that will make an impact on both ends, plus a few new faces that could see extended minutes this year. If there is one position in doubt from the outside looking in, it’s the goalkeeper position. It is a spot that hasn’t seen any change in the last four years with Alex Steigerwald holding it down between the posts for the Racers, but her graduation opens up the competition for the four keepers on the roster. Freshmen Jenna Villacres and Jasmine Rosell, redshirt freshman Jamie Skarupsky, and sophomore Cera Prather have given it their all over the offseason, hoping to earn the starter role.
The spring season and the summer provided a proving ground for each of the keepers as they attempted to earn the starting role, and the early advantage has gone to transfer Jamie Skarupsky.
“It’s been a great battle between all four of them, and I think that’s something that’s going to be on a weekly basis,” Lodge said. “Jamie (Skarupsky) did a great job in the scrimmage against Western (Kentucky). She saved a PK (penalty kick) in that game and then Jasmine (Rosell) got some minutes. Jenna (Villacres) was hurt so she didn’t get to contribute at all and Cera (Prather) has come back hungry too. On a weekly basis, it’s going to be who trains the hardest, who makes the least mistakes. It’s been a really good battle, and coach Foxley has done a really good job with those four.”
Senior defensive center back Karsyn Hasch will anchor the Racers defensive back line, a position previously held down by the likes of Nyomi Devine and Ali Critcher from teams in the past. She is the enforcer and the heart of the defense, so for her, the keeper position battle is ultra important.
“All four of the keepers are great at communicating, so it will be interesting to see who takes that role,” Hasch said. “Honestly, all of them are pretty solid. I don’t think any of them are weak. I think they are all going to be on the same spectrum, so I think it will be really good from a defensive perspective.”
The equality between the four has caused senior forward Miyah Watford to have plenty of work this summer because they have tested her and the other returners and forced them to be exceptional when attacking.
“I get frustrated shooting against them,” Watford said. “They are making really good saves, so I’m happy about it and it also challenges us forwards to focus more on placement and just putting it in the back of the net rather than just hitting a ball and hoping it goes in.”
As an offense, the Racers should be as strong as last year, if not stronger with the return of several top scorers.
“They are going to be solid. We’ve got Abby (Jones), Emma (Heise), Miyah (Watford), and Kubes (Rebecca Kubin) coming back,” Lodge said. “I think Lizzy (Elizabeth) Tilton had a great end to her season to, so that’s five (scorers) right off the bat there. And then we’ve added Lily (Strader) and Parker (Greer), two freshmen that I think are going to do really well in the college game, so I’m not worried at all about our offense.”
“I think we’re going to have a lot of success,” Watford said. “We have a lot of weapons from starters and coming off the bench and I think it will be very hard for everyone to contain every person that we have.”
The defense is led by the senior, Hasch, but she will have some younger players that have impressed in their time with the Racers
“Josie (Joselle Morche) returns, next to Karsyn, and they are both very very good center backs,” Lodge said. “With that center back pairing, we should be solid come conference time.”
Returning to the defense is one of the most unheralded but hardest working players for the Racers.
“Izzy Heckman is always an unsung hero for this program,” Lodge said. “She’s played center back, left back, right back, forward, midfield, and she just nods her head and says, ‘Yeah, wherever you need me.’ ... She had a great spring, and she’s had two good seasons entering her junior year. On the other side, freshman Saraya Young from Lexington, she’s going to turn some heads. She’s quick and athletic and she likes to get forward, so our back four should be solid.”
Lodge said they plan to take full advantage of Hasch and her knowledge of the way to play the game in her final season as they prepare for life after Hasch.
“I’m really looking to teach some younger ones too because she is a senior so we’ve got one last go around with her, but the way she plays is that she is a leader,” Lodge said. “She is kind of that teacher, so I’m hoping that bleeds into some of the freshmen that are going to step into her place next year.”
“It’s not something that I expect, but it’s something that you know we are going to get those kind of accolades at the start of the season, but for us it’s where will we be at the end of the season,” Lodge said.
The Racers will be tested right out of the gate playing against Xavier in one of their huge home non-conference games this year, and the players know this is a really good opportunity to put not just Murray State on the map in soccer, but also the OVC.
“This will set the tone for the season for us and our conference,” Watford said.” This could be a huge win for us if we come out with one, but it will be a test for us too on our home field. We don’t lose many games here, so we just have to play our best and work together.”
