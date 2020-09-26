FRANKFORT —
The All-A state title run continues after a 5-2 win for the Murray High Lady Tigers over Kentucky Country Day in Frankfort.
Early Saturday morning, the Lady Tigers took to the field in search of a win and a spot in the semi-finals. In the first half, Murray took 10 shots and nine corner kicks with one goal scored by Kyra Jones.
That gave the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead at the half.
In the second half the offense continued to possess and apply pressure to the Bearcats.
“Our team was able to possess and keep the ball in our attack for a majority of the game which allowed us to create scoring opportunities,” Murray head coach Shauna Traylor said.
With those opportunities, the Lady Tigers scored again and again. Abby Elmore finished a pass from Angela Gierhart to make it 2-0 in the 44th minute, but the Bearcats scored shortly after to make it 2-1.
All day long the defense of the Lady Tigers was focused on stopping Lily Pollitt. Coming into the game she had scored 13 goals in four games, so Traylor gave out a defensive assignment to slow her down.
“Hollis Bourque played a key roll for us today,” Traylor said. “She had the job of staying on #13, Lily Pollitt. She was the team’s leading goal scorer and has super speed. She did score on us, but without Hollis she would have been even more dangerous.”
Pollitt scored a second time later in the game, but not before Gierhart put a couple of insurance goals into the back of the net. By that time it was 4-2 and Gierhart added one last goal to complete the hat trick and secure the 5-2 win over the Bearcats.
“I was very happy with their performance,” Traylor said. “The coaching staff was able to give them a good scouting report and our girls followed it to a T, which allowed us to get the win today. That put us in the semi-finals of the tournament and it’s an exciting time for the girls.”
Murray will play the next round Sunday at 8 a.m. CST against Bethlehem for a trip to the state championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.