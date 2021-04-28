MURRAY—The Murray Lady Tigers could not find the offense against the Marshall County Lady Marshals on Tuesday night falling 19-4.
“As soon as Marshall got another run in, our heads went down and the balls went down,” Head Coach Kim Pidcock said. “With us, we’ve told the girls over and over that softball is 70% mental and 30% physical. It’s even worse with girls, but today we just couldn’t pick ourselves up and we got to work on that mental game just as much as we do physically.”
The Lady Marshals got on the board early with an RBI single from Cayson Conner to give Marshall the early 1-0 lead.
Murray did not stay behind long as they got on the board in the bottom of the first on a Sydney Wyatt RBI single to tie the game 1-1.
Kylie Chapman and Gabbi Lovett were efficient in their pitching and got through the first two innings with minimal damage.
Charley Pursley, Anna Vasseur, and Conner scored on consecutive wild pitches to take a 4-1 lead in the top of the third.
Pursley got her second RBI in the top of the fourth to give the Lady Marshals the 5-1 lead.
Chapman struggled in the late innings as Marshall started to run away with the game.
Conner got an RBI double to add to the lead 6-1.
The scoring continued for the Lady Marshals on a Riley Piercefield single to take a 7-1 lead in the fifth.
Marlee Riddle cut into the lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single cutting into the Marshall lead 7-2.
Marshall put the game away in the top of the seventh inning. A two-run RBI by Piercefield extended the lead to 9-2.
Sarenna Tomassi added to the lead with an RBI single to make the lead 10-2.
The big inning continued for Marshall with an RBI bunt single by McKenzie Elkins to extend the lead to 11-2.
Vasseur got another RBI to add to the lead 12-2.
Conner poured it on as she hit a three-run home run to extend the lead to 15-2.
Piercefield and Tommasi had RBIs in the seventh and then Layne Pea scored on an error to put the game away for the Lady Marshals. n
Travis Gupton can be reached at sports@murrayledger.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.