MURRAY — With a dominating performance in the third and final set, the Murray High Lady Tigers volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a sweep over the visiting Livingston Central Lady Cardinals on Thursday night (25-14, 25-17, 25-6).
Senior K’Lee Taylor helped lead the way with 12 aces as Murray High (7-6) scored the final 16 points of the contest due to her pinpoint accuracy from the end line. Junior outside-hitter Jade Oakley contributed to the cause with line-drive serves and sophomore middle-hitter Cori Hood stood tall at the net. In the last set, the only thing stopping the Tigers were themselves as a few unforced errors gifted Livingston Central most of their limited points.
The night started slowly for Murray High with the Lady Cardinals taking a 7-2 lead in the first set. The Senior Night emotions quickly wore off and the rotation got settled as Murray High won the opening set 25-14.
“You know, it was Senior Night and it was hard to come out and stay mentally focused after the ceremonies,” Coach Jennifer Westbrook said. “They came out and were a little bit slow starting off, but I think by the time we were finished, we were getting back to ourselves.”
The Lady Tigers won the second set 25-17 after starting strong, enduring a Cardinal rally to trail by two, then finishing led by the play of the night’s kill leaders, senior right-side-hitter Kate Morefield, junior middle-hitter Farris Howard and Oakley.
“This senior class is one of a kind,” Westbrook said at the end of the night. “There’s a lot of personality and a lot of different personalities with these seniors. They’ve worked together to build this team, to be supportive and to make it a family community.”
The Lady Tigers play at home again at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Marshall County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.