Lady Tiger seniors

Murray High Lady Tiger volleyball seniors, pose under their senior banners Thursday night before their contest with Livingston Central at Taylor Gym. Pictured, from left, are Kate Morefield, Lila Munsey, Kawaiokalani Olive, Kaila Smith and K’Lee Taylor.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — With a dominating performance in the third and final set, the Murray High Lady Tigers volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a sweep over the visiting Livingston Central Lady Cardinals on Thursday night (25-14, 25-17, 25-6).

Senior K’Lee Taylor helped lead the way with 12 aces as Murray High (7-6) scored the final 16 points of the contest due to her pinpoint accuracy from the end line. Junior outside-hitter Jade Oakley contributed to the cause with  line-drive serves and sophomore middle-hitter Cori Hood stood tall at the net. In the last set, the only thing stopping the Tigers were themselves as a few unforced errors gifted Livingston Central most of their limited points.

The night started slowly for Murray High with the Lady Cardinals taking a 7-2 lead in the first set. The Senior Night emotions quickly wore off and the rotation got settled as Murray High won the opening set 25-14.

“You know, it was Senior Night and it was hard to come out and stay mentally focused after the ceremonies,” Coach Jennifer Westbrook said. “They came out and were a little bit slow starting off, but I think by the time we were finished, we were getting back to ourselves.”

The Lady Tigers won the second set 25-17 after starting strong, enduring a Cardinal rally to trail by two, then finishing led by the play of the night’s kill leaders, senior right-side-hitter Kate Morefield, junior middle-hitter Farris Howard and Oakley.

“This senior class is one of a kind,” Westbrook said at the end of the night. “There’s a lot of personality and a lot of different personalities with these seniors. They’ve worked together to build this team, to be supportive and to make it a family community.”

The Lady Tigers play at home again at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Marshall County.

Tags

Recommended for you