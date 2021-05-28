PADUCAH—A two-RBI night by Murray’s Aiden Farr leads the Lady Tigers to a 4-0 win over Paducah Tilghman on Thursday night in Paducah.
The Lady Tigers got on the board early on a Makenzie Turley pop fly. The Paducah Tilghman second baseman had an error on the play that scored Sydney Wyatt to give Murray an early 1-0 lead.
Murray added to their lead in the top of the second on a ground out by Aiden Farr with one out to score Marlee Riddle from third after Riddle stole third on a passed ball.
It was a pitcher’s duel throughout the game. The offense for both teams was at a minimum as both pitchers were in command in the circle.
Murray was able to get their third run of the night on an RBI single by Layne Latimer with two outs to push the Lady Tigers lead to 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning.
The Lady Tigers added to their lead on an Aiden Farr walk to push them to the 4-0 lead and win.
Kylie Chapman took the win for the Lady Tigers as she went six innings and recorded no runs on three hits and had nine strikeouts in the game.
Scott took the loss for Paducah Tilghman. She went five innings with four runs on seven hits and one strikeout in the game. n
