MURRAY — Head coach of the Murray High golf team Denise Whitaker had mentioned earlier in the season that her team had been practicing with a specific goal in mind: to win the All A Regional tournament that took place yesterday morning. The Lady Tigers did just that. They had an overall team score of 391, allowing them to win the tournament for the eighth time in a row and qualify for state.
“We are proud that our girls won their eighth straight All A Regional Title,” Whitaker said.
Mary Browder played an especially good game yesterday, taking only 76 strokes on the challenging 18-hole course.
“Mary Browder had a solid day and finished second place overall,” Whitaker said.
However, Browder realizes she still has room for improvement and is continuing to work on and strengthen the details of her swing.
The Murray High boys’ team was unable to get first but was the tournament runner-up with a final score of 351. The St. Mary Vikings, the state-qualifying boys’ team shot an impressive 303.
“Our boys team wanted to make a run for the title but came up short. Penalty strokes and Drake Creek’s challenging holes affected some of our scores today,” Whitaker said.
Drake Creek Golf Club’s course is unlike any other course. It has hosted each of the following championships because of the extreme challenges it provides its players: KHSAA State Golf Championship, KHSAA Regional Championships, Kentucky State Open Qualifying, Multiple NCAA Championships and Texas Roadhouse West Kentucky Open.
The course was established in 1999. It features Zoysia fairways and tees, bent grass greens, over 20 acres of water and 38 sand bunkers.
Whitaker said, “It has some holes with long carry over water that we don’t typically see on other courses, and there are tight out of bound areas.”
Individual state qualifiers included Tyler Abernathy, Margaret Butts, Ellie Roof, Autumn Dowdy and Andrew Watson.
The great thing about Drake Creek is because of how challenging it is, it offers players a good preview for the bigger tournaments.
“Drake Creek is a very nice course and helps us prepare for All A State and Regionals,” Whitaker said.
This week, Whitaker is determined to see team improvement.
“We have two home matches this week and want to continue to improve in all areas,” Whitaker said.
The Murray High Tigers will be playing at the Murray Country Club at 4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday of next week.
