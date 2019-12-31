MURRAY — Even though the Murray High Lady Tiger basketball team ended the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic 1-2, head coach Tom Foust is still extremely grateful for the amount of support the Murray Bank offers for this tournament each year, and he is proud of the effort his girls put into their games.
This tournament gave the Lady Tigers a chance to face off against some of the best competition in the state. Two teams that attended are currently ranked in the top-25: Louisville Butler and Christian Academy Louisville.
“We have some really quality teams this year,” Foust said. “I’m proud of the field that we have here. We have two top-25 teams in Louisville Butler and Christian Academy Louisville. There are also some other good teams in Grant, Union, Cooper, and even Hickman County.”
The Lady Tigers’ first opponent of the weekend was Union County, and Foust was pleased to see how his team pulled ahead for a 48-33 win. He was even far enough ahead to feel comfortable giving some bench players time in the fourth quarter.
“We had a lot of different things today, and I’m very proud of the bench too for giving the minutes that they gave,” Foust said on Friday.
After Union, Murray High hung tough against Christian Academy Louisville and fell 53-40. It was in this game that Foust said the Lady Tigers finally proved to the public what his team is capable of. After the game he had several spectators approach him and congratulate Murray High on their fight against a state-ranked team.
Lastly, the Lady Tigers took on Cooper and suffered a tight 50-48 loss. The amount of competitiveness Murray High showcased in tight games this weekend just proves that they are on their way to becoming the great team that Foust knows they can be.
“We’ve got big plans this season,” Foust said. “I know our record doesn’t indicate where we would like to be but there’s not a team that we are just going to pack up and go home against here so we’re excited for the challenge.”
Another delight that arose from this tournament was the return of past Lady Tiger head coach Wyatt Foust who is now coaching Butler Louisville. Butler went 3-0 this weekend and went home from the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic Champions.
“It was bittersweet to be back,” Wyatt Foust said. “We had made so many great memories both on and off the court and it just stirs up all those emotions from when I left. I have so much love for the program and community, and it was hard to leave again after our last game. The most solace I have found is that comes from knowing that they have a leader who keeps it bigger than basketball and that is all I could’ve asked for. I have coached all over the state, and I don’t know that there is a place in Kentucky that supports their basketball teams the way Murray does.”
