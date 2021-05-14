MURRAY—The Murray Lady Tigers defense along with Kylie Chapman’s nine strikeouts overcome the Hickman County Lady Falcons 7-0 on Thursday.
“We’ve worked really hard on playing as a team not playing individually,” Murray Head Coach Kim Pidcock said. “As we know, we have Kylie she’s a stud pitcher, however, our defense has to back her up. So, Kylie had to accept that it was okay for batters to hit her because her defense would back her up. That was a big thing that we have worked on. I would also say that we worked on our mentality. We at first were starting to stress when we weren’t doing things the way we wanted to and this time we changed that and every single time it was positive.”
This game was the rematch between the two teams from the All ‘A’ tournament championship. Hickman defeated Murray, but Murray knew they could bounce back.
“We knew we could come back and win,” Chapman said. “We just had to believe in ourselves that we could do it.”
Chapman and Hickman’s Jacey Rose had a quick and efficient first inning.
Murray started to open the game up in the bottom of the second.
Victoria Burton hit an RBI single to give the Lady Tigers the 1-0 lead.
Sydney Wyatt added to the lead on a 2-run RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.
Chapman through four innings was in command of the strike zone and had six strikeouts through four innings.
The Lady Falcons could not figure out Chapman through the first part of the game.
Murray added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Wyatt hit a groundout RBI to give the Lady Tigers a 4-0.
Emily Dawson hit a RBI groundout to extend the lead, 5-0.
Murray kept the offense going in the bottom of the fifth. Layne Latimer hit a double with one out.
Chapman helped her cause with an RBI single to extend the lead, 6-0.
The defense for the Lady Tigers was playing well and did not let anything get behind them.
“With Kylie being such a good pitcher and she pitches a lot, we are told like we need to back up our pitcher,” Murray senior Amy Sue Tish said. We do just that, we know that defense wins championships and we stand high on our defense and that’s something we take pride in.”
Marlee Riddle extended the lead for Murray with a RBI fly-out. Murray led 7-0 going into the seventh.
Chapman with her defense finished the game off with three outs in the top half of the seventh for the win.n
