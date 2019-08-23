MURRAY — After falling short on Tuesday night against Crittenden County, the Lady Tigers’ volleyball team refocused at practice Wednesday night and were ready for their match against the Trigg County Lady Wildcats on Thursday. The Lady Tigers played relaxed and with energy last night and were able to come out with a sweep 3-0 (25-6, 25-14, 25-14).
Senior Keagin Brooks said, “I think the team did really well tonight compared to Tuesday. We really got together and worked as a team tonight. We communicated, and we really just picked each other up.”
On Tuesday, the girls struggled with consistency. They won their first set, but they were unable to build on that momentum. Westbrook said the team’s attitude changed when they came to practice Wednesday night.
“Wednesday, when they came in, they were ready to get to work. They knew that they had played their hearts out that one set, and then, they kind of went downhill on Tuesday, so they came in Wednesday ready to fight back. The fight was back in their eyes, and they were ready to get busy.”
The team worked on a little bit of everything during that practice: hitting, footwork, footwork drills, passing and serve-receive. Westbrook also made a couple of changes in the team’s line up, and the girls focused on getting used to the new lineup.
“We did a lot of drills moving our feet and just really getting in position and transitioning for the ball,” Brooks said. “We had a lot of balls dropping in the middle last game, so we really worked on getting to our transition spots and our base spots.”
Brooks was impressed by her team’s ability to regroup and come back ready to win on Thursday.
At last night’s game, Westbrook said, “Tonight I was just proud that they played together. They played the whole game, and there weren’t any parts of the game that out-shined others. We just played consistent across the board. They stayed relaxed, and that really made the biggest difference, so that they were able to play their game and not fall.”
Murray High had a total of 21 kills with only 8 errors offensively.
The team not only excelled as a group but also had some individuals that made some great plays.
“Overall, it was nice to see Jamera Jones get some hits in, and Erin Faulkner picked up some on the right side for us, as well as Kate Morefield. All of the girls really played well. Our passing was on. Our hitting was on. Our sets were there, and, really, it was just a great team effort tonight. The girls did awesome tonight. They played relaxed and stayed together as a team and showed what they worked hard for all summer,” Westbrook said after the game last night.
The Lady Tigers are already thinking ahead towards their next game. It will be a home game against Marshall County at 6 p.m. next Tuesday. Westbrook plans to watch some film with the team.
“We’re going to get together and continue to work on footwork and work on our base defense, all of the skills that go into the game, and we hope they’ll come in again relaxed on Tuesday so that they’re ready to play their game,” Westbrook said.
If the team plays as well as they did Thursday night, and if they stay together as a team, Brook said Murray High has a chance to win.
Westbrook said, “Next Tuesday against Marshall County, I think it’ll be a good game. It’ll be a tight game, but if they come out with the hard work, and they put all the effort into it that they are capable of, it should be a good match.”
The Lady Tigers were led in kills by Brooks and Morefield with four each. Jones and Faulkner added three apiece.
Defensively the Lady Tigers were led by Marina Smart with seven digs. Abigail Bierbaum had four digs, and Brooks had three.
The Lady Tigers recorded 12 service aces in the match.
