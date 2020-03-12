MURRAY — For the Murray High Lady Tiger softball team, last week’s warm weather meant a chance to finally put all of their new pieces together.
They are going through some changes this year with the loss of senior second baseman Rachel Thompson and head coach Brant Shutt, as well as the lack of a returning starting pitcher.
But the Lady Tigers haven’t missed a beat.
New head coach and former assistant coach Kimberly Pidcock said, “I think it’s been a very positive transition. We are definitely implementing a positive culture and stronger work ethic. It has been a very good start so far.”
Pidcock has also recruited a new assistant coach: Caroline McGee who is a former collegiate softball player for Itawamba.
The staff has kicked it up a notch in the offseason, giving their players the opportunity to challenge themselves with more weight and with a strength and agility trainer.
And once February 15th hit, the team didn’t let indecisive Kentucky spring stand in the way of their practice time. They’ve been taking full advantage of their indoor facility.
“We’re excited to finally be on the field now and get to see how it is outside,” Pidcock said at the Lady Tigers’ practice last Friday.
Pidcock can’t wait to watch as her team forms their identity this season. The loss of Thompson definitely left a hole in the Lady Tiger midfield, but there are several underclassmen that are stepping up to fill the spot.
“We’re excited to see how that goes,” Pidcock said.
As for the lack of a returning starting pitcher, Kylie Chapman is just the girl for the job.
She pitched her fair share of innings as a seventh-grader last year and is ready for the opportunity to contribute even more.
There are also several returning Lady Tigers that will be big contributors for Murray High this season.
One delightful return is in junior Makenzie Turley. Turley was injured early last season and is finally well enough to get back in the game.
Senior Calli Carver will also be making a return.
“I’m definitely interested in seeing how our senior Calli Carver handles the outfield, and I’m definitely happy that she’s back with her power hitting,” Pidcock said.
Speaking of power hitting, Emily Dawson has been working on hers quite a bit this off-season.
“She’s really starting to shine in that aspect,” Pidcock said.
Lastly the fierce junior Angela Gierhart will be coming back to start in center field.
“Last year, we kind of started her out there, but she wasn’t very comfortable,” Pidcock said. “Now, we’ve been able to work with her in the outfield way more. That has been a huge improvement. We’re excited to see how our outfield will be different from last year.”
Obviously, the Lady Tigers have an abundance of individual talent, but the icing on the cake is their ability to work together as a whole.
“Our strength is that we have better communication with this group because a lot of them have played with each other for more than three years on and off through high school seasons. They’ve also played travel ball together,” Pidcock said.
Murray High has set their goals high this season: they are aiming for All-A state.
“We definitely see that as a possibility for this group,” Pidcock said. “We are taking it one game at a time, just like always, but our eyes are on going to All-A State for sure.”
Just as Pidcock said, the talent is there, it’s just about the team taking it one step at a time.
The first official step will take place on March 16th as the Lady Tigers travel to Carlisle County to compete in their season opener at 6 p.m.
