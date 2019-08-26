MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers extended their winning streak Saturday to three games with a 3-1 win over Hopkinsville, also known as the Lady Tigers.
Over the last three games, Murray has scored 18 goals, and on Saturday they got a key piece to the offense back for the first time all season, Hollis Bourque.
“Very glad to have her back,” Murray head coach Shauna Traylor said. “I think she’s good and we’ve been missing our striker. We’ve put some other people up there and they do a good job but she’s just very strong and goes 100%. I think she’s feeling good and I told her I’d like to have her back by next week and she got back a little early, so it’s nice to have her back now.”
With her arrival back in the offense, Murray had a great first half offensively against Hopkinsville. They scored two goals, one by Bourque, to take a 2-0 lead to halftime.
“We kept the ball in our attack most of the first half and we worked the ball from the back to the front, which made it really nice because we’ve been practicing that, knowing that it’s not always going to come from the center mids or the forwards, but also from the back,” Traylor said. “We were creating a lot of opportunities in the middle with Angela (Gierhart) and Peyton and they were able to distribute wide to our wingers. They are doing a great job.”
Kyra Jones scored the other goal of the first half and assisted on the goal scored by Bourque. Then, in the second half, the pair combined for another goal when Jones sent a hard cross in and Bourque deflected it in off her back. That gave Bourque her second goal of the game and Jones a second assist. Gierhart had an assist on the Jones goal in the first half.
The game saw Murray take 17 shots with nine on goal. They did give up one goal early in the second half, but goalkeeper Ana Bryson wasn’t tested a whole lot as the defensive backline of the Lady Tigers was excellent for the day. Hopkinsville only tallied six shots on the game thanks to the stout defensive play.
Traylor said she hopes the momentum carries over into the next couple of games and that Murray can continue the win streak because this week, the Lady Tigers have a couple of big tests in the district and they are ready for the challenge.
“We have two tough games next week,” Traylor said. “We’ve got rival games with Marshall and Calloway, so the girls are ready and we’ll have some gameplans for them. Calloway knocked off Marshall. That’s crazy and I’m very proud of them, so it will be two very tough games next week.”
Last week, Calloway defeated Marshall 1-0 while the Murray High Lady Tigers were defeating St. Mary at All-A regionals and the coaching staff of the Lady Tigers were scoreboard watching to see who would win the Calloway vs Marshall matchup.
“We had our game last Thursday and we were talking during the game like, ‘It’s 0-0 and Calloway just scored,’ so we were keeping up with it while we were playing a game,” Traylor said. “I know both teams very well. I coach a lot of the girls in club, not that that’s an advantage to me. I just know them and I know what they can do. I enjoy watching them and obviously don’t enjoy coaching against them, but it will be fun to see them again and see what they’ve got with their high school team.”
The pair of district games this week will be battles and will help prepare Murray for the next game of the All-A tournament in a couple of weeks.
“We won region, so now we still have one more game to get to state,” Traylor said. “We’re not sure who we will play yet, because they (Region 2) still have to play all of their games over there. We’ll have to play a sub-sectional game probably in a couple of weeks. If we don’t have a game I’ll go watch that game (Region 2 championship) to see who we will play. Caldwell, UHA, I feel like it might be one of them and it will be a tough opponent for sure.”
