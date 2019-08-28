MURRAY — Before even stepping onto the court last night, the Lady Tiger volleyball team had already lost the most essential battle against the Lady Marshals: the mental battle.
“When they first came out today, they already had the look of defeat on their faces. I don’t really think they believed in themselves,” head coach Jennifer Westbrook said.
This mentality is what ultimately caused Murray High to lose 3-0 (16-25, 23-25, 15-25) against the Lady Marshals.
The Lady Tigers allowed Marshall County to take a four-point lead early in the first set. The team was losing 5-1.
“At the beginning of the first set, I think we were just nervous. We were in our heads,” senior Abigail Bierbaum said. “It wasn’t until the last half that we started to play our game, and we started to get our heads into the game.”
That’s when Murray began to slowly close the gap between themselves and Marshall County. The team was only trailing 5-4. Then, Jamera Jones served the Lady Marshals one of her quick kills, bringing the set to a 5-5 tie. This play gave the Lady Tigers the confidence they had needed to play their game, but it wasn’t enough. Marshall County managed to once again distance the gap until the set ended 25-16.
However, the confidence the Lady Tigers had found towards the end of the first set carried over into the second. In between the two sets, Westbrook told the girls to “keep up their momentum and keep playing their game.”
“During the second set, when it was a close match, they came back and were starting to believe in themselves,” Westbrook said.
Now it was Murray’s turn to begin the set with a 5-1 lead.
“We started to pick it up, and we started to play as a team and play together,” Bierbaum said.
The Lady Marshals brought the game to a tie at 11-11, and the rest of the set was neck-and-neck from then on. The two teams battled until the very end when the score was 23-23. Unfortunately, the Lady Tigers were unable to rise up.
“Just being able to put the finishing touches on that second set would have done a world of good for their team momentum,” Westbrook said.
Murray lost the second set with an ever-so-close score of 25-23. Despite such a close set, the Lady Tigers’ hope was crushed.
“In the third set, again, the look of defeat just took over their faces,” Westbrook said.
This is yet another point in the game where the team just needed to believe in themselves.
“They need to believe in each other,” Westbrook said. “They need to believe that they have the skills that it takes to play with good teams.”
The Lady Tigers allowed the Lady Marshals to take a 5-0 lead right off the first whistle. Their motivation and spirit were gone. The girls got sloppy and made technical mistakes, including several miss serves that caused them to lose the last set 25-15, allowing Marshall to walk away from the Lady Tiger home court with a sweep.
“I think we just got in our heads and we went out there thinking we were going to lose — so we did,” Bierbaum said. “None of us really had an amazing game. We weren’t with it tonight.”
However, there were some things that the Lady Lakers could end the night knowing they had done better than in previous games.
“Our defense and our passing and getting to base defense, which we’ve really been focused in on over the last couple weeks, was a lot better,” Westbrook said. “I still think that we need to work on our footwork and to continue to move through the ball and just not getting lazy on our feet when it comes to close matches. We’ll just continue to work on the whole game. Miss serves hurt us again tonight. We also need to work on learning how to better read hitters off of the block.”
Most importantly, Westbrook plans to do a lot of mental preparation work with the team.
“We’ll just focus on all aspects of the game and hopefully get them to come out on Thursday against Graves County with a positive attitude and make it a close game. I hope they come out ready to play and ready to fight and show their ability and what they can do,” Westbrook said. “They’ve got to learn to believe in themselves.”
