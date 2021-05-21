EDDYVILLE—Lyon County walked off against the Murray Lady Tigers on Thursday in a 3-2 win in Eddyville.
Lilly Perry for the Lady Lyons hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to win the game for Lyon.
Murray got out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a RBI single by Layne Latimer.
Lyon took the lead in the bottom of the third. Hadlie Butler hit a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 1-1.
Calista Collins gave the Lyons the lead on an RBI double to put the Lady Lyons ahead, 2-1.
Marlee Riddle tied the game for the Lady Tigers in the top of the fourth on an RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game 2-2 before the Lady Lyons hit the walkoff in the seventh.
Kylie Chapman took the loss for the Lady Tigers. Chapman went six and a third innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one. n
