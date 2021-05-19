MURRAY—The Murray Lady Tigers held their own against McCracken County on Tuesday night but fell in the late innings, 7-2.
“I think if we learn how to play a full seven innings the way we did the first five. I see no problem with us competing against anyone, we’ve proved that tonight,” Murray Head Coach Kim Pidcock said.
Murray’s Kylie Chapman and McCracken’s Ally Hutchins despite the weather pitched a scoreless first inning.
The Lady Tigers got things going in the bottom of the second on a groundout by Layne Latimer that scored a run giving them the lead, 1-0
Chapman , through three innings, had six strikeouts and held the Lady Mustangs to no runs.
McCracken found offense in the top of the fourth with no outs on a Karleigh Grace Walker RBI to tie the game 1-1.
Chapman, after giving up the run, zoned back in and got two quick outs on a double play followed by a strikeout to keep the game tied, 1-1.
Both pitchers were making base runners a premium.
Chapman had eight strikeouts while Hutchins had seven through five innings.
McCracken took the lead in the top of the sixth on a home run by Hutchins to give them the lead, 2-1.
The Lady Mustangs added to the lead on a RBI bunt by Ashby Murt to push the lead to 3-1.
Zoe Smithson added to the McCracken lead on a RBI single to give them a 4-1 lead.
Makenzie Turley cut into the lead on a RBI single in the top of the seventh to make the score 4-2.
The Lady Mustangs responded with a big seventh inning.
Hutchins had a 2-run RBI single to push the lead to 6-2.
Walker hit an RBI fielder’s choice to push the lead to 7-2.
Murray could not respond in the bottom of the inning.
Chapman finished the game with 12 strikeouts. She gave up seven runs on eight hits in the loss. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.