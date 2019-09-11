MURRAY — Coming off of a tough penalty kick shootout loss at University Heights Academy, the Lady Tigers were a little worn down and the Lady Marshals took full advantage.
It didn’t take long for Marshall County to exploit some of the fatigue of the Lady Tigers as they scored their first goal in the 11th minute. Marshall continued to pressure and wound up with a 7-0- win.
It took even less time for Murray head coach Shauna Traylor to recognize the effect of the previous game on her players.
“I was talking to my coaches and about five minutes in I thought, ‘Oh man we’re tired,’ and so I knew that was not going to be pretty for the next 75 minutes,” Traylor said. “Coming off a hard game and not winning, we didn’t have the adrenaline rush and we had the defeat of not going to All-A. We had a tough game where we had to work hard with limited subs and I could tell they were tired.”
The Lady Tigers played hard throughout but the effects of playing two nights in a row showed cracks in the defense and even in the attack at times.
“They gave a lot last night (Monday at UHA) and it just resulted in some players being lethargic,” Traylor said.
Now they get a day off to prepare for McCracken County on Thursday in a road game at 5:30 p.m.
“I’m excited, I think it will be a good game,” Traylor said. “I know a few players that they have, but other than that I haven’t heard much about them. I think we’ll compete well and I think it will be a good match. As long as we can get a little rest. One day of rest and then play them Thursday.”
