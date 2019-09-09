PADUCAH — The Murray High Lady Tiger volleyball team went 2-2 at the 1st Region All A Classic at Sportsplex in Paducah, on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers’ first opponent of the day was Fulton City. Murray High won their first match 2-1(25-7, 23-25, 15-12). Against the Fulton City Lady Bulldogs, Jamera Jones and Keagin Brooks led the team in kills, receiving 4 each. Abigail Bierbaum led in digs, receiving 3. Brooks led in aces with 3.
Murray High lost against the Community Christian Lady Warriors 2-0 (25-17, 25-19). Jones and Jade Oakley led with 3 kills. Erin Faulkner led with 8 digs. Lila Munsey had 5 aces.
The Lady Tigers also lost to the Mayfield Lady Cardinals 2-0 (25-19, 25-17). Jones led with 10 kills. Bierbaum, Cadrian Dennis, and Faulkner all tied with three digs. Bierbaum had 2 aces.
Murray High was victorious over the Carlisle County Lady Comets, winning 2-0 (25-18, 25-12). Jones had 10 kills, and Faulkner had 9 digs. Faulkner had 2 aces.
The Lady Tigers will next take on Paducah Tilghman at home on Thursday at 6 p.m
