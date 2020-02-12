BENTON — With seven minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, the Murray High Lady Tigers led the Lady Marshals, but that was the last time they would lead as Marshall County closed the game on a 17-9 run. The 52-45 loss meant that the Lady Tigers end the regular season winless in district play for the first time since the 2007-2008 season where they finished 0-8.
The Lady Tigers led for most of the game, behind a strong performance by Angela Gierhart. She scored 18 points and had 14 by halftime. Calli Carver also had a big night with 15 points and she and Gierhart combined for eight of the nine points for the Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter.
At halftime, the lead was 24-18 and Murray High built it up to as many as eight points, but the Lady Marshals changed the momentum with their full court press and started to force turnovers.
By the time the buzzer sounded at the end of the third quarter the Lady Marshals had their first lead since the opening possession thanks to a three-point shot as time expired.
Head coach of the Lady Tigers Tom Foust said his team got a little rattled in the fourth quarter.
“I think we got away from what we wanted to do offensively,” Foust said. “There were flashes of it. They are hard to defend inside as well because their shooters can take away some of the pressure we would have liked to apply inside.”
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Saturday when they host Muhlenburg County at 6 p.m.
