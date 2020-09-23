MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tiger volleyball squad got sweet revenge against Carlisle County Tuesday night with an impressive 3-0 sweep.
The Tigers (5-4) lost to the Comets 2-1 at the First Region All-A Classic 10 days ago but have put that loss in the rearview to break .500 on the season, sparked tonight by the play of juniors Erin Faulkner and Jade Oakley and sophomore Coridia Hood.
“At All-A we had thrown in a last minute rotation and made some changes in our lineup and I think since then we’ve had time to practice and get comfortable with our routine,” explained Coach Jennifer Westbrook.
The first set went to the Tigers who jumped out early and never really were in danger, causing Carlisle to call an early timeout at 10-4. They lead by as many as 14 points at 23-9, and ended up finishing the set 25-12 thanks to the set-winning kill by Oakley, who also led the night with senior Kate Morefield in defensive digs.
Hood was a nightmare for the Comets at the net with kills and spikes in the second set. Carlisle just had no answer for her height and power up front to go along with excellent timing on her attacks. MHS won the second set just as impressively as the first, 25-13.
Murray ran away with the decisive third set but stalled out at game point, up 24-10. The Tigers then gave up a small rally to Carlisle letting them creep as close as 24-16 but net play by Oakley and the serving of junior Farris Howard and Faulkner put the Comets away finally with a set score of 25-16. Faulkner was magnificent on the night and garnered praise from Westbrook.
“Game ball tonight’s probably going to have to go to Erin Faulkner with about 18 assists and then Jade Oakley with several kills for us.”
Senior K’Lee Taylor led the serving attack with six aces.
Murray High needs the support of the hometown fans to try to turn their revenge to from another loss at the All-A Classic when neighboring volleyball juggernaut Christian Fellowship comes to Taylor Gymnasium Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
