OWENSBORO — Murray High decided to make its second outing of the 2021 girls soccer season a challenging one by participating in a very competitive DC Classic Saturday in Owensboro.
Some of the best teams in the commonwealth were invited to this event, including several from where the Lady Tigers reside, Region 1. And strong competition is what they encountered as they took a hard-fought 1-0 loss to a powerful Owensboro Catholic team in Saturday’s opener before they managed to forge a 2-2 tie with Region 5 power Meade County in the second match.
Head Coach Shauna Traylor said she knew O’Cath would be a tough test in the opening match. The Lady Aces advanced to the second round of the state tournament and defeated the same Marshall County team that had swept the Lady Tigers that season to do it.
Saturday, O’Cath only had one goal, that from forward Ashton Logsdon on an assist from midfielder Madeline Hayden, a little more than halfway through the first half. However, that was all the Lady Aces would need as they received a strong performance defensively, anchored by keeper Abby Payne’s 12 saves.
On the other side, Murray High received a huge effort from its own keeper, Ella Parker, who finished with 14 saves.
In the second match, Traylor said her team had to dig deep to get the tie. However, unlike the opener, the Lady Tigers were able to find the back of the net this time.
Murray High took a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the match when an Isabelle Bourne shot deflected off of a Meade player and through the hands of the keeper. The Lady Greenwave came back with a goal before halftime, then took the lead about 13 minutes into the second half.
However, Jalyn Fuqua scored at the halfway mark of the second half for the equalizer and what would be the final score.
Murray High travels to Mayfield Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Mayfield High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.