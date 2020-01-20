MAYFIELD— No matter how much time a player spends in the gym shooting, it’s hard to prepare for the nerves of attempting a game-deciding free throw. Lady Tiger Jamera Jones can testify to this after Saturday night’s All-A Region 1 Championship game against the Mayfield Lady Cardinals.
With 1:55 left in the game, Jones was at the line to shoot. The score — 27-27. The senior’s hands shook as she took her first shot. The crowd was absolutely wild, and all of the pressure was on her.
This was her second chance. A shot for redemption after missing a pair of free throws just a minute earlier in the game. She took a breath, and the crowd cheered as she sunk in two free throws to bring the Lady Tigers ahead 29-27. Murray High used the remainder of the game to secure the lead and stretch it out to a 34-28 win.
The Lady Cardinals had taken the lead early on in the night when they ended the first quarter 11-9. Then, in the second quarter, the Lady Tigers held Mayfield at a stand-still. Murray turned the score around and was up 19-11.
Lady Tiger head coach Tom Foust said, “We started switching everything, and it was working, so we were going to ride that to the end. They’re not as big. We thought we could take advantage of that and start switching everything and not get punished, and it helped us out in the second quarter.”
Murray High carried that momentum into the third quarter as well and ended it on top 25-16, holding Mayfield to one field goal and two free throws.
But once the final quarter rolled around, the Lady Tigers let their lead slip.
“We couldn’t really get in a rhythm offensively,” Foust said. “I like the way that Mayfield played. They were pretty physical, and it bothered us a little bit early on.”
But once Jones hit her two free throws, her teammates started sinking them in as well. Junior Angela Gierhart shot three, and junior Makenzie Turley shot two to bring the score to a final 34-28 and secure the Region 1 championship win.
“I think we really hunkered down that last stretch there in the fourth quarter,” Foust said. “Free throws were pretty important tonight. We were missing them, and then we started hitting them again. It brought the stretch out for us.”
After the game, the Lady Tigers were announced to the All-A Region 1 Tournament team: Angela Gierhart, Calli Carver, and Makenzie Turley.
As the team’s only senior, Carver stepped up to lead during the tight matchup.
“Calli will do whatever we need her to do,” Foust said. “I’m so proud of that kid. If it’s a night she knows she’s got to get us 20, she’s going to fight her tail in there. She also knows she has to screen to get more people open when they’re doubling her. She’s more than willing for it. She really showed a lot of leadership in our time outs.”
Murray High also had the opportunity to bring some of their bench players out onto the court throughout the game Saturday.
“Foul trouble dictated it, but I was a lot more comfortable with the way they had been playing lately,” Foust said. “They’ve been giving us some really good minutes. I was really happy and really proud that I was able to get quite a few kids in there today.”
Next up, Murray High will be traveling to the All-A state tournament on Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University.
