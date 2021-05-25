CADIZ—Victoria Burton and Kylie Chapman keep Trigg off the board for a 9-0 win on Monday night.
Chapman went five innings and had 11 strikeouts in the win. She only allowed three hits on the day.
Burton pitched two innings and only allowed one hit.
Sydney Wyatt , Makenzie Turley , Sarah Cauley ,and Burton had at least one RBI in the win for the Lady Tigers.
Murray as a team had nine runs on 13 hits.
The Lady Tigers’ big innings were the third and the fourth innings.
Murray scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth to push the game out of Triggs reach early.
Errors were a big part of the game as Trigg accounted for six errors in the game. Those errors lead to Murray scoring opportunities and runs in the game.
The Lady Tigers will be at home on Tuesday as the host Mayfield in the final home game of the regular season. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. n
