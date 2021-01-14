MURRAY — Last season, Murray High Lady Tiger Head Coach Tom Foust inherited his team from brother, Wyatt, and fielded a young squad that featured only one senior and three juniors and struggled to break even on the year, finishing 12-16 overall and 1-5 in Fourth District play.
Last season also saw them invited to the All-A State Tournament in late January, but bowing out in the first round with a loss to Owensboro Catholic. Foust’s second year looks to be another challenging one in a tough Fourth District, but the Lady Tigers are up to that challenge.
The lone senior on the team, Calli Carver, graduated and took her team-leading averages of 15.8 points and nine rebounds per game with her. So the Lady Tigers will look to three seniors to lead the way this year, but half of the team will consist of underclassmen again.
The trio of senior guards, Angela Gierhart, Makenzie Turley and Amy Sue Tish, along with lone junior forward Jade Oakley, return half of the scoring (22.1 of 44.6 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game from last year). The group will rely on Gierhart and Oakley’s intensity, competitiveness and leadership to carry them far this season.
The sophomore class of guards, Riley Campbell and Brooklyn Darnell, forward Madeline Howell and center Alyssa Daughrity return 4.9 PPG between them. The freshman class consists of two players, guard Mylee Smith and forward Kylee Fox, that saw limited action last year, so they’re not completely fresh faces, and also welcomes guard Reese Downey.
The Tigers look to start with a three-guard lineup of Gierhart, Turley and Darnell in the backcourt and Oakley and Daughrity manning the frontcourt.
The ladies will have their work cut out for them this year in a tough Fourth District, which will include a loaded Marshall County team that has state championship aspirations. The Lady Tigers were swept by the Lady Marshals in both matchups last year, losing big in the first meeting, but only falling by seven in the rematch, providing hope for this season. Also on the list for 2021 is avenging a season-sweep at the hands of rival Calloway County, of which one loss was the season-ending defeat in the Fourth District postseason.
“We have another great senior group and underclassmen who are ready to take the next step,” said an excited Foust. “They have worked tirelessly to make up for the lost time during the summer. We are excited to get the season underway and ready to compete in an always tough district and region. Go Tigers!”
The Lady Tigers are attempting to defend their Region 1 All-A Classic title this week. They host the Lakers on Jan 22, and the rematch across town comes on Feb. 12. They get another crack at the Marshals on Feb. 2. As of now, the schedule does not include a return to the All A State Tournament this year.
