MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers traveled to Corbin to take on Knox Central in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash last night in hopes of stopping a three-game losing streak.
Despite a solid effort from Makenzie Turley, Angela Gierhart, and Calli Carver they were unable to get back on track and took a 55-52 loss.
The Lady Tigers missed a shot to tie it late. Coming into the game, Presley Partin was averaging 21.8 points per game for the Lady Panthers, and the Lady Tigers were unable to keep her in check as she scored over 20 points.
They will be back at home on Dec. 27 as they host the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic. The first game will be against Union County at 2 p.m.
