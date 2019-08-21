MURRAY — The Lady Tigers started their season opener on a positive note, winning their first set 25-23 against Crittenden County. However, Murray High was not able to match that positivity throughout the rest of the game. They lost the match 3-1 on sets of 25-23, 10-25, 14-25, 14-25.
In the first set, the Lady Tigers played to their potential.
“We definitely started off strong in the first game and fought back to win,” head coach Jennifer Westbrook said. “Kate Morefield came off the bench in the first game and came in with some great serves for us and played back row.”
Senior Cadrian Dennis took pride in how her team performed during the first set.
“After that first set, I was just really excited that we were working together, and I was really excited that we took what we learned in practice and actually applied it to a game,” Dennis said.
Unfortunately, that excitement may have been what led to the Lady Tiger’s downfall against the Lady Rockets.
“After that, I really just think that we weren’t thinking clearly because we were so excited,” Dennis said. “Then, we got down on ourselves, and it’s really important for us to keep each other up, and at that point in time we all took our mistakes to heart. That’s just something that we have to work on.”
A four-point run at the beginning and the end of the second set by the Lady Rockets caused the Lady Tigers to lose 25-10.
Westbrook said, “We just kind of let it go after that. Our defense stopped moving. We stopped reacting to the ball and stopped reacting to every play that was going on. Our feet got lazy, and some of the girls just got frustrated and stopped playing as a team.”
In the third set, the Lady Rockets beat the Lady Tigers 25-14, and after allowing the Lady Tigers to have an eight and four-point run in the fourth set the Lady Tigers lost 25-14 again, and the game was over 3-1.
“All of our hitters kind of struggled tonight, so I think, overall, our serve receive was better,” Westbrook said. “Senior Abigail Bierbaum in the back row came through with some passes for us, but it was too late by then.”
Westbrook is looking at last night’s loss as an opportunity to learn and will use today’s practice to prepare for their home game against Trigg County at 6 p.m. tomorrow.
“Tomorrow we’ll definitely continue to work on passing and just reacting to the ball and reacting to every play as it comes over and trying to teach them to move and to be prepared for whatever comes at them,” Westbrook said last night after the game. “Thursday’s a new day, and we’ll just come in tomorrow ready to put it together a little bit better than what we did tonight.”
Dennis is also looking at Thursday as a fresh start.
“On Thursday, I think we are going to be awesome. We are going to get our heads back in the game. We’re going to practice. We’re going to reset. We’re going to be focused, and hopefully, we’re going to win.”
