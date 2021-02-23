MARION — Things started tough and stayed tough for visiting Murray High against a strong Crittenden County team in Monday night’s Kentucky State All-A Classic matchup.
The Lady Rockets used their size advantage to gain early control down low and, except for one stretch late in the game, kept that going in a 64-53 win over the Lady Tigers.
Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust said his team did manage to make a game of it in the fourth quarter. After trailing by double digits at times, the Lady Tigers put pressure on the Lady Rockets (10-3) in the early stages of the final stanza by cutting the lead to just two points.
“But then we’re called for an illegal screen, they come back down and score on us and that kind of took the momentum from us the rest of the way,” Foust said. “In my opinion, it was a questionable call, but you’ve got to still play after that and they made the plays they had to.
“They’re a good team and we knew going in that they had a lot of size, plus they also had a really good guard that can make them go.”
Senior guard Makenzie Turley did what she could for Murray High (now 7-5) with 17 points, while classmate Angela Gierhart had 13 points and six rebounds and sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
