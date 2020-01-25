RICHMOND — Murray High is no stranger to the big stage, or facing off against Murray State signees, but when they faced Owensboro Catholic and Hannah McKay on Friday morning their All A run came to a crashing halt.
The Lady Aces were the team to take out the Lady Tigers last year and they did it again this year 41-25. As for McKay, she scored 25 points by herself to match the entire output of the Lady Tigers.
Going into the game, head coach Tom Foust knew she would require some extra attention and even made a lineup change to try to match some of the size and limit the paint points as much as possible.
“We knew the size of McKay could give us some problems if we didn’t go with a bigger lineup,” Foust said of starting Jamera Jones. “Even in our zone, we tried to keep two on her down low. We did not want to let McKay get loose in transition, she runs the floor very well and is a big target.”
Jones did have an impact, pulling in a team-high eight rebounds and forcing tough shots around the rim but ultimately the Lady Tigers offense didn’t keep pace.
“Their size slowed down our offense, we really wanted to attack inside even with that size,” Foust said. “It was physical and they let both teams play.”
In the first quarter, they were only able to score four points, all by Calli Carver, while McKay had nine. Makenzie Turley found her rhythm in the second quarter and scored eight of her team-high 14 points, and the Lady Tigers won the quarter 9-7. Sadly, that was the only quarter they won in the game. The Lady Aces got seven more from McKay in the third as they won the quarter 9-7, and then another seven from her in the closing quarter where they pulled away with a 14-5 run.
Despite the loss, Foust knows his team is capable of beating the top teams in the region and thinks they should give their district opponents a real run for their money.
“We have a lot of confidence in our team, we have played very good teams close all year,” Foust said. “On the right night, we feel we have a great chance against anyone in the region.”
