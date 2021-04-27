MURRAY—The Murray Lady Tigers got the bats going early and pushed away from the Ballard Bombers 12-4 on Monday night behind a big night hitting for Murray.
Angela Gierhart got the scoring started in the first on a stolen home base to give the Lady Tigers the 1-0 lead.
Murray kept the scoring going on a stand-up two-run RBI triple by Makenzie Turley to take a 3-0 lead.
Layne Latimer hit into an RBI groundout to take a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Victoria Burton struggled in the second inning allowing the first two runners on for the Lady Bombers.
Ballard cashed in on the base runners on a two-run RBI double by Allison Enfinger with two outs in the second to cut the Lady Tiger’s lead in half 4-2.
Gierhart saved a run in the top of the third on an outstanding play in center field.
Kylie Chapman hit an RBI double to give the Lady Tigers a 5-2 lead after three innings.
Marley Riddle added to the lead on an RBI triple to extend the lead 6-2 in the fourth. Sarah Cauley put up the seventh run for the Lady Tigers on an RBI single.
Ballard Memorial would not go away and scored two runs in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Tigers looked to add to an 8-4 lead after an Emily Dawson RBI single.
Murray added another run on a single by Riddle.
The big inning for the Lady Tigers continued on a two-run RBI single by Cauley.
After four innings Murray led 11-4.
Gierhart got the last RBI for the Lady Tigers in the bottom of the sixth on a single to score the final run for Murray in the win. n
Travis Gupton can be reached at sports@murrayledger.com
