MURRAY —Last night was the last time that Lady Tigers head coach Shauna Traylor would be pregnant on the sidelines this year. Her due date was last Wednesday and as of today she will be in the hospital to induce labor, but she was able to coach her team in the final regular season game of the year, and the Murray High Lady Tigers were victorious over Paducah Tilghman 7-2.
The absence for Traylor isn’t expected to be long term and falls at the perfect time with the Lady Tigers (10-9) having the remainder of the week off before playing in the opening round of the district tournament on Monday.
“We will play Mayfield on Monday,” Traylor said. “Mayfield had a good game against Graves, so knowing that, we need to make sure that we are finding the back of the net in that game so we can advance to Tuesday.”
Barring any setbacks, Traylor will return to the team and be on the sidelines calling the shots as they take on the Lady Cardinals.
“As long as everything goes well and I’m healthy and the baby is healthy, then I’ll be at the district tournament. That’s my plan,” Traylor said, and in her absence she is confident with the direction of the program. “I have a great coaching staff…I definitely trust them.”
As for last night’s game, the Lady Tigers played two solid offensive halves and one solid defensive half. The difference between the first half and the second defensively has a lot to do with the halftime adjustments that they were able to make against a formation that they hadn’t seen all year.
“Paducah Tilghman played a different formation than what we’ve seen all season,” Traylor said. “You like to see that, because it tests you and I was telling my coaches, ‘We’ve got to figure out how we need to be in our formation because I don’t want us to change our formation to theirs. I want them to have to adjust.’”
In the first half the Lady Tigers scored three, but gave up two. The second half was all Lady Tigers with four goals for them and a second half shutout defensively.
Last night’s game wasn’t just about winning for the Lady Tigers as Traylor got the chance to experiment with some players in new positions and roles once again. The results were fairly successful.
“Looking at a few different people in a few different places, just for the future,” Traylor said. “So we got to see that tonight, just a little shift and we wanted to see some goals get scored. We got a lot of different people finding the back of the net, especially in the second half, so that was nice. Just to get some more confidence and getting them used to scoring. I know we need that.”
One of the goal scorers was Madeline Howell on a shot from straight away. It was her second of the year and Traylor was excited because Howell has been a solid steady performer at the midfield area and she could be called on to be a scorer in the district tournament.
“She played great tonight, so I was glad she got a goal because she deserved it,” Traylor said.
Hollis Bourque and Peyton Wray scored twice and Wray had an assist. Jayln Fuqua, Kyra Jones, and Howell scored a goal each, and Angela Gierhart had three assists in the contest. The Lady Tigers took 26 shots and the Lady Tornadoes took just five shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.