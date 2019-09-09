MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tiger golf team competed in the All A State Tournament that took place in Richmond, Kentucky, on Saturday morning. Head coach Denise Whitaker said the great weather conditions made for a great day of golf.
The Lady Tigers placed fifth as a team, shooting a combined score of 375. The first-place team, Lexington Christian, shot a 299.
Lady Tiger Mary Browder tied for third place individually with a score of 75. Seventh-grader Macy Saylor shot her personal best with a 98 on the 18-hole course.
The individual champion for the All A State Tournament was Laney Frye from Lexington Christian.
Other Lady Tiger scores were as follows: Claire Whitaker, 87; Jansen Hays, 115; and Caroline Kim, 123.
Playing against the best All A players in the state was good preparation for the Lady Tigers who are working on building their confidence and motivation for regionals.
