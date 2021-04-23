MAYFIELD—The Murray Lady Tigers took the lead late in the game in a 3-1 victory over Mayfield on Thursday.
The game was tied at one with Lady Tigers batting in the top of the seventh when Layne Latimer doubled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.
Kylie Chapman had another great game as she struck out 12 to get the win.
Chapman allowed two hits and one run over seven innings, striking out 12.
Murray got things started in the first inning. Emily Dawson grounded out, scoring one run.
Mayfield evened things up at one in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Jo Jo Fox took the loss for Mayfield. Fox went seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out four and walking zero.
Murray tallied six hits in the game.
Angela Gierhart and Latimer both collected multiple hits for the Lady Tigers in the win. n
