MURRAY — Before the season began, head coach of the Murray High girls’ basketball team Tom Foust was bombarded with questions by the media regarding returning athletes Calli Carver and Angela Gierhart.
These players were projected to be impactful on this year’s Lady Tiger basketball team, and the projections have been proven correct. However, there’s one athlete that Foust had claimed to be Murray High’s ‘hidden gem’: Makenzie Turley.
“In all the articles, everyone, rightfully so, was talking about Angie and Calli. I just thought KP (Turley) was another one that people would need to watch out for,” Foust said. “I think people are starting to see it a little bit more now. In the past, she wasn’t a kid that other teams had a game plan for as far as what she was going to do offensively.”
Now, the story is completely different.
She’s Murray High’s second leading point scorer, averaging 12.3 points per game. Last year, she averaged 6.2.
“She was always an incredibly smart kid and could give you very, very good minutes. I told her this year that she was going to have to step up offensively. I’ve been harping on her for years about that,” Foust said. “We’ve increased her range and the speed of her shot. It’s paid off hugely. Everybody’s seen it at practice so i was like ‘There’s no way this year that she doesn’t come out and show it.’”
Turley has always been a decent shooter but the big improvement has been her consistency.
“When she really puts her mind to it as far as getting to the rim, she’s a really tough kid to guard,” Foust said.
Turley’s main focuses this season have been to improve her quick and accurate shots as well as improving her rebounding.
“I’ve had to step up scoring the ball because Lizzie (Curtis) and Parker (Greer) are gone and the past couple of years I’ve just been looking to pass the ball instead of shooting the ball,” Turley said. “Our team needs to work on rebounding. That’s one of our biggest things this year is playing hard and rebounding.”
The junior is always in touch with what is best for the team and is always looking for an opportunity to be better.
“Her leading style reminds me of her sister,” Foust said. “She leads in a little bit of different ways. She can be a little bit more vocal when she needs to. She reads my demeanor pretty well at practice, and before I even have to get onto someone, I can see her picking other people up. That’s just a really mature quality to have.”
Turley’s teammates are everything to her.
“My favorite thing about basketball is the moments we make together. Those memories will forever be cherished in my life,” Turley said. “I try to lead my team by being a leader in practice and encouraging them to do better every day and just go hard every single day. I’m the quiet kid but I go hard in everything I do.”
Foust truly admires the work Turley puts in day in and day out and is excited to see what she accomplishes over the next two seasons.
“You wish you could have five like that all the time,” he said. “She’s never one you have to get onto for low energy or anything like that.”
