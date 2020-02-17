MURRAY —
This weekend, the Murray High Tiger girls’ basketball team versed two tough opponents as they hosted the Independence Bank Valentine’s Shoot Out in preparation for the district tournament.
Murray High’s first match up was against the Bowling Green Lady Purples in which the Lady Tigers suffered a devastating 52-42 loss. In game two, they came away with a 55-50 win over the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs.
Going into the first game, head coach Tom Foust had a plan to take it easy on his starters so that they could be fresh for the contest against Muhlenberg later in the night and it paid off.
“With us playing two today, we kind of wanted to go a little lighter on the rotation from our varsity starters, but we had some sickness and injuries come up so we couldn’t really follow our game plan,” he said. “We did well with what we had to do on the fly. We got some really good minutes off the bench. This is something we’ve been building towards all year. Its starting to show.”
Bowling Green opened up the first quarter with a 5-0 run, but Murray High would soon take the lead at 12-11, thanks in large part to two three-point shots from Makenzie Turley.
“It was huge,” Foust said. “When she’s hitting out there, it gives a lot more breathing room for what we’re trying to do. We’re a team that all year round have wanted to work through the post and if we can hit outside, it opens up so much for us at the rim. We were able to drive a little bit more off of that and get to the free throw line.”
Unfortunately, the Lady Purples were able to tack on another two points before the end of the first and regained the lead 13-12.
Then, they tacked on a free throw in the second quarter to make it 14-12, but Calli Carver answered with a two-point shot.
Once again, the Lady Purples rebutted with a free throw. This time it was Turley who answered with her third three of the night to put the Lady Tigers ahead 17-15.
That was the last time Murray High saw the lead. From that point on, Bowling Green worked to stretch the lead out to 52-42.
Besides their height, Foust attributed the Lady Purples inability to be contained to their speed on the court.
“They’ve got really good legs at all spots,” he said. “They’re quick. They’re not just big: they’re quick. They’re one of the better teams in Western Kentucky. They’re a really, really good team, and I was glad to get them in here.”
Going into the second game of the day, Foust knew exactly what the Lady Tigers were getting themselves into with the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs.
“They’re a really good athletic team, really well coached,” Foust said.
“I got my start in Muhlenberg,” Foust said. “A lot of those kids, I’ve coached before. There’s a level of familiarity but it was also a little nerve-racking because I know what they’re capable of.”
Murray High might not have been able to sweep the day with two wins, but Saturday served it’s purpose: to prepare the Lady Tigers for district tournament time.
“It was great,” Foust said. “We didn’t initially plan on playing two games, but the quality of teams we do have to play here, if you put them in this region, they’d both be amongst the favorites to win the region.”
Murray High will return to the court tonight as they host McCracken County in their last home game of the season at 6:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.