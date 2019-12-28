MURRAY — The Lady Tigers started off their Murray Bank Classic tournament a little shaky yesterday afternoon. In the first two minutes of play, they had allowed the Union County Lady Braves to open up on an 8-0 run and things were not looking good.
Lady Tiger head coach Tom Foust said, “I had us in a 2-3 zone, so it was my fault for our rebounding woes, I felt early on.”
The team quickly transitioned to man-to-man defense rather than their ineffective zoning.
“As soon as we went to man, there were some matchups that we knew we could exploit by just keeping another kid at the rim for us,” Foust said.
The Lady Tigers were able to turn the score around to a 48-33 win. Senior Calli Carver was named the Player of the Game against Union County. She led her team with 18 points and nine rebounds.
“Calli was relentless rebounding for us. She was our go-to against their zone down low. She fought like crazy.”
Other stat leaders for the first game of the day were Angela Gierhart and Jamera Jones. Jones tied with Carver for nine rebounds, and Gierhart totaled 17 points.
Gierhart was also a major contributor to the Lady Tigers’ second game of the day against Christian Academy Louisville, a team ranked in the top-25 state-wide. Her 17 points earned her the Player of the Game in that matchup.
With 4:30 left in the second quarter, Gierhart shot a three to tie the game 10-10. From then on, Murray High was neck-and-neck with CAL. They even managed to pull ahead 32-31 after a free throw from Carver in the final minute of the third quarter. Unfortunately, CAL picked up the pace in the fourth and the Lady Tigers were left behind in a 53-40 loss.
“I let it stall out,” Foust said. “That’s all there is to it. Our main half-court offense, we were kind of stalling out, I switched it. We had a little early success in that. Then, they figured that out and I let it stay in there too long.”
However, just the fact that Foust’s team was able to hang with a state-ranked team says a lot about their potential. Foust attributes their success to aggressiveness.
And aggressive is an understatement when it comes to Gierhart.
“She’s just got another gear,” Foust said. “When I say, ‘Angie, you’ve got to get to the rim,’ that kid is going to put that nose down and get in there and fight her best try. Now, they’re running doubles and triples at her and anytime I get a sub out and it’s just her, they’re throwing everybody at her. She’s still carving up the floor.”
Despite the loss, Foust is proud of what his team showcased last night.
“That’s one of the top teams in the state,” he said. “They beat a lot of really good teams and to do what we were able to do, I think it shocked a lot of people. I see it in practice, but now it’s fun for other people to be able to see it. I’m proud of the girls for that. Even with a loss, people can see what they’re capable of.”
Tomorrow afternoon, the Lady Tigers will take on the Cooper Lady Jaguars at 12:30 p.m.
