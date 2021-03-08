PADUCAH — The Murray High Lady Tigers faded late against the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and came up short, 55-34.
Playing shorthanded, the Lady Tigers hung tough in the first half and only trailed by one at the break. Makenzie Turley was out and Angela Gerhard played with an injured wrist. In the second half, they were unable to keep pace and were outscored by 20 points.
Alyssa Daughrity led the Lady Tigers with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
“I was really proud of the fight we showed in that first half,” Head coach Tom Foust said. “We got down 11-1 and it would have been easy to pack it up, especially short handed, be we refocused and got back to our gameplan and ended up taking the lead.”
The lead didn’t last and the Lady Tigers finished the regular season 8-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.