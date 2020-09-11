MURRAY — After one minute of play the Lady Tigers trailed 1-0 to the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and never regained any ground, losing 4-0 by the end of the game.
The Lady Tigers (0-2) have had a tough start to the season facing the defending Region 1 champs in Marshall County, followed by the runner-up from last year, the Lady Mustangs.
Through two games, the high-powered offense has been held in check. Last season the Lady Tigers were one of the more prolific scoring teams in the region and have yet to score this year.
Opportunities have been there for the Lady Tigers, but the finishing touch hasn’t. Head coach Shauna Traylor said that her offensive attack is doing good things and the goals will come soon enough.
“It’s a little sad and disappointing having two shutouts against us, but I am very confident in our attack and hopefully it will come soon,” Traylor said.
Murray High was outshot in the first half and trailed 3-0 at the break, but in the second half they applied more pressure and had more chances.
“Just looking at stats tonight, we had lots of opportunities,” Traylor said. “We had way more opportunities tonight than we did against Marshall, so that’s an improvement. Now, it’s just about putting it (the ball) into the back of the net. I don’t feel like we tested the keeper. It wasn’t like we had these great shots and she was saving them. She is a good goalie, but we just have to find the back of the net somehow. It doesn’t have to be a pretty goal, it just has to be a want and a desire to finish.”
The Lady Mustangs were led by Hillary Hollowell’s hat trick. As second-leading scorer from last year’s team she was expected to play a big role and she did her part for McCracken.
Overall, Traylor said there were moments that looked great and others that weren’t sop great.
“There were sections (of the game) where very good things were happening,” Traylor said. “I thought the second half was a lot better for us and there were some times where we made a mistake and it was capitalized on by McCracken, but overall I’m not disappointed. I think that there’s some things we need to work on.”
Despite starting 0-2, Traylor knows that the schedule may not get easier, but it definitely can’t get harder.
“That’s how our schedule fell and is that the most ideal thing, no, not really,” Traylor said. “I’m not saying the teams we play next will be weaker but maybe getting those two really good ones (teams) out of the way will help into the next few games.”
They will be back in action Saturday when they host Henry County at 11:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.