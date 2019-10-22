MURRAY — After a tight first set, the Lady Eagles of Christian Fellowship were able to put the game on ice against the Murray high Lady Tigers in straight sets for the sweep 3-0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-7).
The final score didn’t reflect the effort given by the Murray High Lady Tigers, in fact, when last night’s first set concluded, there was a rumbling in the building. It was a sense of unease for the home team fans of the Lady Eagles who hosted this years district tournament and held the top-seed. In the previous two meetings between the two teams, the Lady Eagles had swept the Lady Tigers and had allowed no more than 22 points in a single set to them. The first set ended last night as a win for CFS, but the score was close at 25-22.
That score was aided by a great recovery by the Lady Tigers who trailed 14-2 before they rallied and made the Lady Eagles sweat.
“When we came out in the beginning it was 14-2 and they fought,” head coach Jennifer Westbrook said. “That was one thing I asked them to do, was if we had to go out tonight, that they go out fighting and they grabbed ahold and battled back that game. I just hoped we would be able to break through that barrier and maintain that fight.”
The momentum didn’t carry over into set two, and the Lady Eagles came out much more polished in their attack. Meanwhile, the home court advantage started to really have an effect with a lower ceiling and smaller space to play in overall. Quickly the Lady Tigers were down 14-2 and the hole was too deep to climb out of for Murray High.
“They are used to playing on a shorter ceiling and we worked a lot this week on just trying to absorb the ball and shorten up our passes, but ultimately once you get going and get passing and get the game started it’s hard to maintain when you’re not used to having to play with that short ceiling,” Westbrook said.
In the final set of the night, the Lady Tigers seemed overwhelmed and didn’t play with nearly as much intensity as the first couple of sets. They continued to struggle with the low ceiling and the power of the ferocious hitting from Abigail Cema. She found the court time and time again in the final set and with each kill the morale dipped lower for Murray High.
“I think reality started to set in and once that started to set in they were mentally done,” Westbrook said.
Although the season didn’t end the way the Lady Tigers wanted, Westbrook said she was proud of the improvement she saw from day one to the final match from her girls.
“Every single one of the girls came in and battled and fought every day,” Westbrook said. “They wanted to do nothing more than to get better and I couldn’t ask anything more from them. They came in and worked and grew so much as a team and as individuals over the season and I’m proud of each and every one of them.”
