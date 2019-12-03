MURRAY— The Lady Tigers earned their first win of the year as they traveled to Mayfield on Monday night.
Murray High came away with a nine-point victory, 45-36.
The defensive effort was as good as it was last year and the year before that. It seems nothing changed under new head coach Tom Foust.
Leading the way was Calli Carver with 23 points and seven rebounds. She also knocked down a three-point shot in the win, showing off her range a little bit.
Murray led by 12 after three quarters of play, and Mayfield cut that deficit down to eight with just under two minutes left to play, but the Lady Tigers were able to ice the game away.
They are now 1-0 on the season and Foust is currently undefeated as a head coach.
Next up for the Lady Tigers is a home game Saturday against Region 1 opponent, Graves County at 4:30 p.m.
