Lakers avenge opening loss to Carlisle

MURRAY — On Jan. 5, the Calloway County Lakers visited the Carlisle County Comets for the opening game of the 2020-21 basketball season. The Lakers lost 65-49, as they struggled to find ways to score.
Carlisle paid a visit Saturday to Calloway for a return game. The Comets walked into Jeffrey Gymnasium boasting a 5-1 record, but found a very different Calloway team waiting for them. The Lakers rang up a season-high 81 points, improving to 4-6 on the season with an 81-44 victory.
Jarrett Darnell knocked down a three off an offensive rebound to open the scoring and give Calloway County a lead it would never relinquish. Four minutes into the game, Darnell, who was averaging five points a game, had scored seven of his season-high 15 points and helped his team jump to a 12-4 lead. The Lakers followed that by outscoring the Comets 19-4 to close the first quarter up 23-5.
Carlisle reeled off the first six points of the second quarter to give their faithful a glimmer of hope. Calloway responded with a 9-0 scoring run to push the lead to 20 points with two minutes left in the first half. The offensive onslaught continued in the final minutes of the half as Darnell and Matthew Ray knocked down consecutive 3-pointers and Evan Garrison attacked the rim and finished through a hard foul for an old-fashioned three-point play. Garrison followed that by burying a half-court shot at the buzzer to give the Lakers a 44-16 halftime lead.
Garrison finished with a game-high 23 points, while Ray scored 22 to join Darnell in double-figures. Calloway played its most complete game of the season, only committing 10 turnovers, while shooting 52% from the field and 46% from behind the 3-point line. Carlisle was held to 29% from the field and 23% from behind the arc.
Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver has touted his team’s chemistry since the season started and it was evident as the entire bench erupted after Elliott Frederick drained a long three-pointer for his first points as a Laker. That chemistry was even more apparent as the Lakers honored Garrison, Darnell and Jackson Chapman in a senior night ceremony after the game.
Cleaver said he was excited to honor his three seniors.
“Those three guys mean a lot to me because they were freshmen when I came in,” Cleaver said. “It was emotional to me as well just to see the kids that have grown into young men. Seeing their confidence grow on the court is very very rewarding, but seeing them off the court and how they are growing into just tremendous young men is also rewarding. They all three have very bright futures ahead of them.”
